FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the teenage boy from Fayetteville who was shot and killed following a car crash in Cumberland County.

The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday said 17-year-old Dakota Lee Johnson was killed during the incident late Thursday night in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive.

The office’s homicide unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies previously said a preliminary investigation determined the boy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound after he was involved in a car crash near the 1800 block of Sapona Road.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are asking for your help in identifying the people involved in Johnson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.