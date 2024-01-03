FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Fayetteville.

Around 7:48 a.m. Monday, deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Batcave Drive and John B Carter Road. They said a caller said someone had been shot.

Christopher Wayne Lockamy, 43, of Fayetteville, was shot and taken to a medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).