STEDMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said Friday they would be taking over the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother in May.

The incident happened Saturday, May 21, along Sandy Creek Road near Page Road, which is about three miles north of Stedman, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rose Zolman, 28, was killed early that morning and found in the middle of Sandy Creek Road, the news release said.

Deputies said they would be investigating Zolman’s death as a homicide.

Rose Zolman in a photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Zolman, of Stedman, was the mother of a toddler girl, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Cape Fear High School and worked for her father at a pet shop, the obituary said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol initially investigated the deadly hit and run, but recently the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was “recently made aware” of the findings from the highway patrol, the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).