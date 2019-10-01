Person found dead after ‘suspicious’ car reported in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives and the Cumberland Road Fire Department are investigating a death, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ennis Wright.

The investigation is taking place along the 2600 block of Wingate Road.

“We just have a car that we were dispatched to for being suspicious in the wood line behind the house and when we went to investigate that we found an unresponsive person and we started a death investigation,” said Cumberland County Lt. Sean Swain.

No other information was immediately available.

