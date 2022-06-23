SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Wednesday at 12:21 a.m., Deputies were called to the scene at the Circle K Gas Station on 2820 Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.

They say the suspect went into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the safe and the cash register.

The clerk was not able to open the safe or the cash register.

When the suspect realized this, deputies say he fled on foot toward McCormick Bridge Road.

The suspect is described as a younger male wearing a black mask, tiny braids, a white hoodie jacket, black jeans and black and white Van shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant J. Woods at 910-677-5511 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

