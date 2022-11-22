FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks.

The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar General stores and Circle K convenience stores at gas stations in the county from Nov. 7-21.

Detectives say one of the men distracted the clerk while another stole items from the store before fleeing in a black Chrysler Pacifica with a North Carolina license plate.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit at 910-677-5460 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.