FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired into a Fayetteville house more than 20 times, wounding a man and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for the person who shot Tony Blackledge, 47, on Wednesday morning in his home.

Deputies say they received multiple calls for a shooting at the home on Sandersoa Road. They say they found Blackledge, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A search warrant showed the home was shot into more than 20 times and 72 shell casings were collected from the scene.

The shooting is not considered random, deputies said following their preliminary investigation.

The deaprtment’s major crimes investigation unit is investigating.

People with information may contact Detective K. Hamlet of the sheriff’s office at 910-677-5450 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Information also may be submitted at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.