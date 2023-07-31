HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who deputies say robbed a convenience store in Hope Mills early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened at 4:36 a.m. at the Short Trip Convenience store at 3634 Chicken Foot Rd.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, pulled out his gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said.

For those who have any information in connection to this investigation, authorities urge people to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Corporal R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).