FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a Fayetteville man to question him about a fatal shooting in a hotel parking lot.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says its homicide unit wants to speak with Damon Javone Ward, 28, about the shooting after Donald Charles Owens III, 29, also of Fayetteville, died Monday.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting at 9 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum Inn parking lot and found Owens suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where deputies said he died Monday morning.

People with information may contact the sheriff’s office at 910-677-5496 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Information may also be submitted online at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.