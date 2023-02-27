FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

At 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a robbery at a Circle K store at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville. Deputies said the robber demanded cigarettes and made a gesture as if he had a firearm.

After getting the cigarettes, the suspect left the store on foot. He was wearing a blue and grey long-sleeve shirt over an orange shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Detective Sgt. A. Mundy at (910) 677-5513 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).