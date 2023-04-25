FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to talk to two Cumberland County men about the slaying of an 18-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday said deputies are looking for 21-year-old Jocephus Jones III, of Fayetteville, and 22-year-old Deshawn Blandshaw of Hope Mills.

Deputies say they want to talk to the men about the homicide of 18-year-old Victoria Jefferson of Tar Heel.

She was killed April 17 in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive in Hope Mills, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who knows where Jones or Blandshaw could be are asked to contact Sgt. J. McLeod at 910-677-5548 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically at this website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.