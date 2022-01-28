Deputies warn of scam call demanding money to keep people out of Cumberland County jail

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are out thousands of dollars after getting what they thought was a real phone call from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is trying to get the word out, so no one else will lose money.

“They are targeting anybody they can get money from,” said Lt. Patrice Bogertey, spokeswoman for Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bogertey said scammers are using a fake Cumberland County Sheriff’s “Department” recording. The operators who eventually answer the call tell people they immediately owe as much as $900 to avoid going to jail for warrants, missed court appearances and even parking tickets.

“No law enforcement agency — not a single one — demands money to get you out of a warrant, a summons or any court paperwork,” Bogertey said.

The sheriff’s office said at least a couple of people have fallen victim to the crime. The crooks are demanding the money to be sent through money apps, money wires, or gift cards.

“Scams are very challenging. Because a lot of time people don’t use their phone number and they use different methods to try to conceal their identity,” Bogertey said.

Bogertey said the calls have been coming from the phone number (910) 427-0220.

The best thing you can do is just hang up the phone and call the sheriff’s office directly, she said.

If you believe these scammers have contacted you, officials said you should contact North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or (910)716-6000 or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910)323-1500.