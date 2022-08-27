FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’

Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018.

November 6, 2018, deputies say 19-year-old Jesse Ryan Adams was found unresponsive on the side of a service road on Gillespie St.

In February of 2022, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Homicide detectives are looking for speak with anyone who has information about Jesse Adams’ unsolved homicide.

The new billboard is located near 2541 Gillespie St., where Adams was found.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes it will lead to more tips in the case.

Billboard (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. Bean at (910) 677-5496.

If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, they’re asked to contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Information may be submitted electronically by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the free “P3 Tips” app. It is available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices.