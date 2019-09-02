Detectives investigate homicide after body found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on Sunday night, police say.

The incident was reported as a possible assault just after 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Cumberland Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The initial investigation has led to at least one person found deceased near that location,” the release said.

As of 9 p.m., officers and detectives were still at the scene.

Hillsborough Street is closed until further notice, police said Sunday night

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

