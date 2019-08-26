Detectives investigate woman’s shooting death in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating a Fayetteville shooting on Friday in which the victim died Saturday, police say.

A shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Danish Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police arrived at the home and found a woman suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” the release said.

The woman, later identified as Chakita Jones, 25, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Jones was later moved to Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she died late Saturday, police said.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating this incident,” the news release said.

No other details were released.

