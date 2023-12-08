FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer.

The sheriff’s office said it was involved in the killing of 40-year-old U.S. Army veteran Jossiel Rodriguez-Perez on Nov. 27 in the 3000 block of Smith Road in Fayetteville.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced it was trying to find William Keith Wilson II, 40, of Stedman and Amber Byrne, 35, of Bunnlevel, for questioning in Rodriguez-Perez’s death.

If you have information regarding the location of Wilson, Byrne, or the trailer, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://faynccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips”

app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.