HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying a suspect who stole a camper from a storage facility last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the suspect arrived at Storage King USA located at 4828 U.S. Highway 301. According to detectives, the suspect was driving a white Ford flatbed pick-up truck and used it to steal a 2022, 33-foot-long camper from the storage facility.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective L. Pongratz at (910) 677-5458 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).