FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who took property from a worship center.

Detectives say on September 1, two male suspects broke into the Caesarea Worship Center located at 3639 Boone Trail in Fayetteville.

According to detectives, the suspects took property from the worship center and left.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective L. Pongratz at (910) 677-5458 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).