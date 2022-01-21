Detectives search for next of kin after man found dead in Cumberland County home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to find relatives of a man who died.

On Thursday night, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a call for a well-being check in the 2900 block of Cage Street. When they got there, police found 60-year-old Robin Shawn Slaton dead in his home.

The sheriff’s office said his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious. They did not release a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said Slaton was also been known as Robin Slaten.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about Slaton’s next of kin is asked to contact Detective Bennett at (910) 677-5506 or the Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.