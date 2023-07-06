FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives are searching for a suspect in dark clothing, a bucket hat, and a facemask who broke into the Cedar Creek Food Mart, making off with a firearm and a safe.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect seen in surveillance images below drove a white pickup truck to the store’s parking lot on Saturday.

It was about 1:45 a.m. when the suspect entered the store at 3209 Cedar Creek Road which is about eight miles southeast of Fayetteville. He can be seen on video taking the firearm and safe. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the type of firearm stolen or the estimated value of the two items.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect photographed is asked to contact Property Crimes Detective Sergeant H. Fickle at (910) 677-5598 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).