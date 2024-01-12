FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who broke into a drug store on New Year’s Eve in Fayetteville.

On Dec. 31, 2023, two suspects broke into Eastover Drug at 3591 Dunn Rd. Detectives said that the suspects used a circular saw to cut a hole in the steel door at the rear end of the pharmacy.

According to detectives, once the suspects gained entry they took random pill bottles and put them into black duffel bags they were carrying. They spent about a minute and a half inside the pharmacy before leaving.

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective S. Bryan at (910) 677-5597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).