Crews at the scene near the Cape Fear River after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they need help identifying the person who was found dead in the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported a body in the water at the Fayetteville Boating Access Area at 2517 Wilmington Highway/Old Wilmington Road.

Now, the sheriff’s office needs help identifying who the victim is.

The person is described as a man with a tan skin complexion who may be Black or Hispanic. The man has short, dark, curly hair and stood about 5-foot-7.

The sheriff’s office said they had a black and red Chinese dragon tattoo on the left side of the neck and a black rose tattoo on the inside of the right forearm.

Detectives said they person could have been wading in the water of the Cape Fear River before their death. There was no approximate age given.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Corporal R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

CrimeStoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically on their website or through the free “P3 Tips” app.