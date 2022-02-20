Detour set up for I-95 southbound after SUV and tractor-trailer collide near Fayetteville

NCDOT image showing traffic backing up all the way to exit 55 which is north of the crash scene.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused by an SUV’s blown tire has closed Interstate 95 southbound near Fayetteville Sunday evening, according to officials.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. at mile marker 46, which is near N.C. 87, a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The traffic alert initially said the highway would be clear by 7:35 p.m., but later was updated to reopen by 8:35 p.m.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the wreck was a “freak accident” that happened when a tire blew out on a Saturn VUE SUV. When the tire failed, the Saturn SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer that wrecked and spilled diesel fuel.

No one was injured.

A detour was set up for southbound traffic at N.C. 87.

Drivers heading south must take exit 46/N.C. 87 and continue straight on the ramp to re-access I-95 south, officials said.