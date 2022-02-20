Detour set up for I-95 southbound after SUV and tractor-trailer collide near Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NCDOT image showing traffic backing up all the way to exit 55 which is north of the crash scene.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused by an SUV’s blown tire has closed Interstate 95 southbound near Fayetteville Sunday evening, according to officials.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. at mile marker 46, which is near N.C. 87, a traffic alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The traffic alert initially said the highway would be clear by 7:35 p.m., but later was updated to reopen by 8:35 p.m.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the wreck was a “freak accident” that happened when a tire blew out on a Saturn VUE SUV. When the tire failed, the Saturn SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer that wrecked and spilled diesel fuel.

No one was injured.

A detour was set up for southbound traffic at N.C. 87.

Drivers heading south must take exit 46/N.C. 87 and continue straight on the ramp to re-access I-95 south, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar