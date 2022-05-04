FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help finding a man who they say witnessed a woman kill a man by hitting him with her car.

Calling it “imperative” that he be interviewed, Fayetteville police on Wednesday described the unidentified man they are looking for as being white, tall, with short black or brown hair and a slim build.

They also say he was wearing brown work pants.

They want to talk to him about the death of Jarod Perry, who was struck by a car on April 24 along the 3500 block of Boone Trail.

Detectives say the witness was walking in front of Perry when he was hit, then ran to the front porch of a house on the block and left the scene before police arrived.

Police have charged Khaleeta Gethers with first-degree murder. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The witness or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.