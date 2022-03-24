FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people they suspect of hitting someone with a car outside a chicken restaurant, leaving that person hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass said Thursday that authorities responded to the March 19 incident of possible aggravated assault outside the Super Wing Station on Francam Drive.

He said an investigation found customers who refused to pay for their food left the restaurant, and during a disturbance drove onto the curb and struck the unidentified person, causing severe injuries.

They left the scene before police got there.

Glass said detectives are looking for information on either the people or the cars, which he described as a dark Dodge Charger and a Honda from a mid-2000s model year.

He said the front bumper was torn from one vehicle and left at the scene, but did not say which vehicle that was.

The person who was struck remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition, Glass said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.