FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some graduating students at Fayetteville State University are scrambling to get caps, gowns and hoods just days before they walk.

Third-party vendor, Herff Jones reported experiencing supply-chain disruptions this week and said all those items ordered back in March and April by the company haven’t arrived.

It sent a letter to FSU, letting the university know shipping has fallen behind schedule due to staff and supply shortages.

“So, there are students trying to go through Amazon to get these things ordered, or go through other vendors to get these things ordered. So, then we probably not all going to be matching in accordance at graduation,” graduate Michelle King said.

The Herff Jones company sent this letter to Fayetteville State University in regard to graduation attire not yet at the college (Courtest of Justin Moore).

King has been looking forward to graduation and finally received everything she needed today.

“We put in a lot of work for this day, especially those with honors, we want all of our décor,” King said.

Students who aren’t as lucky as King will have to go to the campus book store to purchase needed materials again, but this time through another vendor.

Additionally, FSU released a statement on the ongoing problem.

“FSU is working with graduating students who have not received their regalia — and are confident that all of our graduates will have a cap and gown for Saturday’s commencement ceremony.”

CBS 17 was told Herff Jones is supposed to refund students who don’t receive their items by Saturday and Fayetteville State said it will foot some of the bill for students, who can’t afford to pay the second vendor for regalia.