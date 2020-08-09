Dirt bike rider seriously injured in collision with SUV in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two roads were closed in Fayetteville Saturday night after a dirt bike and an SUV crashed, police say.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rosehill Road and Shaw Mill Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The driver of the dirt bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to  Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

Rosehill Road between Ridge Road and Golden Road was in both directions. Shaw Mill Road was also closed at Ridge Road Saturday night.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

