‘Disturbance’ between truck driver, motorcyclist leads to fatal shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a motorcyclist was shot and killed Monday amid what officers said was a “disturbance” with a truck driver.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads.

Officers responding to the scene found a motorcyclist suffering from a gunshot wound. They would later die at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a truck driver shot the motorcyclist and left the scene, police said.

Two persons of interest are being questioned and the truck involved was located outside city limits, police said.

Fayetteville police detective said while the shooting “appears to be road rage,” it hasn’t been confirmed.

Further information was not released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.