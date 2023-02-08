FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who is suspected of theft and fraud.

Officers said the woman was involved in two separate incidents in January.

Both times, police said she used a stolen credit or debit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of items from Best Buy.

This happened at the Best Buy at 2034 Skibo Road, according to the police department.

Detectives describe the woman as heavy set with long black hair.

During both incidents, they said the woman was carrying a red or burgundy woman’s wallet.

Officers shared photos of the suspect from the two incidents.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.