FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to come forward with information regarding a kidnapping and a robbery suspect’s whereabouts.

Wednesday, the police department posted the request to Twitter as part of their ‘Wanted Wednesday’ series.

Police said Rayshawn Rouse is wanted for robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempted common law robbery.

They shared a photo of Rouse to help the public identify him.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Rouse is also listed on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list.

Anyone with information on Rouse’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crime Stoppers: 910-483-TIPS.