FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died.

Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at 910-615-5584.