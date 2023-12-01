Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are working to identify a man they say is a suspect in a series of robberies, the Fayetteville Police Department said Friday.

According to police, the police department’s aggravated assault and robbery units are investigating a series of robberies that started Nov. 14.

Investigators said the robberies took place Tuesday, Nov. 14, Thursday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29.

They shared surveillance photos of the suspect in each incident, in what appears to be a Waffle House (Tuesday, Nov. 14), a department store (Thursday, Nov. 22), a convenience store (Tuesday, Nov. 28) and a restaurant (Wednesday, Nov. 29).

Robbery suspect on Nov. 14 (Fayetteville Police Department) Robbery suspect on Nov. 22 (Fayetteville Police Department)

Robbery suspect on Nov. 28 (Fayetteville Police Department) Robbery suspect on Nov. 29 (Fayetteville Police Department)

In one of the photos, he appears to be wearing a black sweatshirt saying “GOAT,” with a goat wearing sunglasses.

Police said the suspect appears to arrive and leave each robbery on foot.

He is armed with a revolver and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the police department.

Officers said a shot was fired during the most recent robbery on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man with a skinny build, above average height and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson at 910-584-6703.

Tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available.