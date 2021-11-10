Do you recognize him? Man wanted for pawning stolen items at National Pawn in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify and locate a man wanted for pawning stolen items last month in Hope Mills.

According to a Facebook post by Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday, deputies are looking for a man who pawned stolen items at a National Pawn shop back on Oct. 23.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage, is accused of going to National Pawn, located at 3056 N. Main St. in Hope Mills, and pawning “property that was stolen out of a vehicle that was on Grant Avenue in Fayetteville.”

Wright is asking that anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts contact Property Crimes Detective Pongratz at 910-677-5458 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).