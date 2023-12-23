FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has an update about a dog that was injured earlier this week when she was hit by a car.

Very early Wednesday morning, officers found the wounded dog in the Cross Creek District after the K-9 had been struck, police said.

The dog that was hit by a car in Fayetteville earlier this week. The dog has a broken spine, but she is getting free medical care and will be adopted, police said. Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

They took her to Points East Emergency Animal Hospital for the treatment of serious wounds — which included a spinal injury. The dog did not have a microchip or any identifying tags.

On Friday, police checked back with the animal hospital — and shared some good news.

“The staff of the animal hospital said the dog is doing well, despite suffering from a broken spine,” police said.

The dog that was hit by a car in Fayetteville earlier this week. The dog has a broken spine, but she is getting free medical care and will be adopted, police said. Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

And, the injured dog will be getting a home.

“Even better: the dog gets a new lease on life! One of the technicians of the clinic has decided to adopt her!” Fayetteville police said.

Points East Emergency Animal Hospital is also paying for the cost of the treatments the dog needs.

“Our officers ❤ our community members…including our four-legged ones!” Fayetteville police said.