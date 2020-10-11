Donald Trump Jr. speaks to CBS 17 after rally in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Donald Trump Jr. was in Fayetteville Saturday night where he addressed dozens at a campaign event for his father’s presidential re-election effort.

“I came out here to support Donald Trump. Being a military veteran he seems to stand up for a lot of our issues,” said Juan M. Rodriguez, a Fayetteville resident who attended the event.

“I wanted to hear from him first hand for myself so that I can make some informed decisions,” said Angela Flowers, also from Fayetteville.

Trump made a final push for voters in Cumberland County. Supporters at the event were seen sitting close together — some with masks and some without.

Trump spoke with CBS 17 in a one on one interview, he explained how the president was doing since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He’s doing great. He’s taking it seriously,” Trump Jr. said. “The doctors took a lot of precautions because he’s the leader of the free world but he was doing well and working through the worst parts of it. He’s working 24/7”

During his speech Trump Jr. talked about the presidents fight for freedom, veterans and the next generation. He also called out former vice president Joe Biden, calling him forgetful and said he doesn’t have what it takes to move the country forward.

Trump spoke to CBS 17 about why North Carolina voters should choose his dad.

“He grew economic numbers in North Carolina and all over the country. We have the lowest unemployment numbers for African Americans, for Hispanics for women, really for everyone he’s the guy that can do that again — it didn’t happen by magic,” Trump said.

Trump says his father is taking the coronavirus seriously but says shutting the country down completely is not the answer.

“We hand out PPE at every event at everything. This is a happy medium. You can take precaution and be safe without destroying your life. The Joe Biden way of let’s shut down the country doesn’t work it will do damage to people’s livelihoods,” Trump said.

Trump says the president is not phased by any controversy surrounding his presidency and is more focused on continuing his work for the American people.

