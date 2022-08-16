FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Don’t get too comfortable with declining prices at the pumps. Experts at GasBuddy said North Carolina prices could soon start rising once again.

Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy said the direction of the economy over the next few weeks will help determine gas prices going into Labor Day.

“We are kind of right on a cliff here,” DeHaan said. “It has been a lot said about the possibility of a slow down with the U.S. economy and that could either lead to lower prices or higher prices.”

DeHaan said the sharp increase in wholesale gas last week could cause the prices to rise 10 to 15 cents over the next few days.

“We may see some increases especially at the lower price stations,” he said.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of unleaded gas in NC is $3.63 per gallon. That’s 29 cents cheaper than the national average.

In Fayetteville, regular unleaded was as cheap as $3.19 per gallon on Monday evening.

But at Sheetz, some drivers were filling up on unleaded 88 that was as low as $2.89 per gallon throughout Cumberland County.

This hurricane season will also be a factor in if prices tick up or down, DeHaan said.