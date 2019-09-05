Dorian alters early voting in NC counties for 9th District election

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to Hurricane Dorian, early voting hours in the 9th District has been changed.

During a meeting of Cumberland County Board of Elections members, a change was made to make early voting available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Board of Elections office at 227 Fountainhead Ln. on Thursday.

The early voting site at East Regional Library will be closed Thursday.

Officials say hours for both early voting sites have not been determined for Friday and will go by the county’s guidance of operations.

An announcement will be made early Friday morning.

