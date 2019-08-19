1  of  2
Interstate 95 in reopens after downed power lines cause closure

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — 5 p.m.

NCDOT officials say Interstate 95 has reopened after downed power lines fell across the roadway and caused closures in both directions.

The closure happened near mile marker 67 in Cumberland County.

4:30 p.m.

The NCDOT says Interstate 95 near mile marker 67 in Cumberland County has been closed in both directions.

Crews say it’s due to a downed power line blocking the roadway.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials says the power lines are not active.

Lane closures are expected for 30 minutes, according to an NCDOT tweet.

