Downtown Fayetteville businesses want changes to paid parking

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some downtown Fayetteville business said parking is becoming more and more problematic for them.

Leia Faircloth said she’s over paying for park in downtown Fayetteville just to go to work.

“With things being slow lately, that’s a big chunk of our tips being taken out just to come to work,” Faircloth said.

She’s a waitress in downtown Fayetteville who pays $25-50 a week just in parking fees. Parking is $1 per hour from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

The City of Fayetteville’s paid parking ends later than other cities like Durham, Chapel Hill, and Raleigh. Several restaurant owners on Hay Street said parking is hitting them in the pocket, too.

“There has been a difference in business and a difference in response from clientele,” said Nathan Cuffee, co-owner of Blue Moon Cafe.

He believes paid parking in the evenings is causing people to avoid dining downtown. The Fayetteville Downtown Alliance requested that the city council ends paid parking at 5 p.m. The organization has even started a petition.

“We are definitely a business-friendly, business-conscious council,” Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

The Fayetteville mayor said businesses he talked to are doing well. He said there is no perfect solution to parking. However, the city will be sensitive and reasonable to parking concerns.

“Council will analyze whatever their concerns are and we will see if that’s something that’s practical,” the mayor said.

The closest free parking is a 5-10 minute walk for most businesses in the heart of downtown Fayetteville. Some restaurant owners said they require their staff that works until closing to walk to their cars at night in packs. Blue Moon is paying for parking for its employees.

Fayetteville City Council is expected to address this situation at some point.