FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Testing has revealed elevated levels of toxic chemicals in dozens of pets in the Gray’s Creek community of Cumberland County.

This is the same community already dealing with contaminated well water after the company Chemours released GenX chemicals into the Cape Fear River.

Tracy Eaton said her dog Rusty and several other pets tested positive for PFAS after blood tests.

“Angry. Makes me angry,” Eaton said.

She is one of the multiple pet owners in Cumberland County whose pets were exposed. North Carolina State University tested blood samples from 31 dogs and 32 horses along the Cape Fear River Basin.

“After you get angry, and you pass that you get a little bit scared. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Eaton said.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to multiple illnesses including cancer. Since the testing was completed, one of Eaton’s horses passed away. She now worries about the other animals on her farm.

“They are contaminating animals. They didn’t choose to be here. We brought them here,” she said.