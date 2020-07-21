Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Fayetteville canceled due to heat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Cumberland County Department of Public Health is canceled due to excessive heat, health officials said.

The testing was scheduled to take place on Thursday. Due to dangerously hot and humid weather in the area, Cumberland County officials decided to cancel Thursday’s drive-thru testing.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heat index values of more than 105 degrees until Saturday.

If you had an appointment scheduled for Thursday, you can reschedule using the initial confirmation email or the Health Department will call you to reschedule, officials said.

Cumberland County officials said they will continue to monitor conditions for future drive-thru collections.

To find more COVID-19 testing and collection sites, click here.