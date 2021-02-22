Teen driver critically injured after flipping car, slamming into tree, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Monday night closed part of a road in Fayetteville, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:22 p.m. along Cliffdale Road near Woodstream Trail, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree,” the news release said.

Police said on Tuesday that the 19-year-old driver’s vehicle “left the roadway, flipped several times, and collided with a tree.”

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. He is currently in critical condition.

Inbound lanes on Cliffdale Road were closed at Woodstream Trail for almost four hours while police investigated the wreck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).