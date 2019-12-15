Driver crashes, steals good Samaritan’s car, then flees Fort Bragg MPs and crashes again

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect stole a good Samaritan’s car, then was chased by Fort Bragg military police before wrecking and running off Saturday night, military officials said.

The incident was reported around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Vass and Uncle Buck roads when a witness saw a crash and offered to help, a news release from Fort Bragg officials said.

The witness stopped to offer help, however, the driver of the wrecked car “approached the good Samaritan in a hostile manner and took the vehicle,” the news release said.

Fort Bragg military police tried to stop the stolen car near Vass and Garland Almond roads, according to the news release.

“The suspect fled from the military police resulting in the stolen vehicle striking the patrol vehicle,” officials said in the news release.

The driver of the stolen car then ran off and was later caught by Spring Lake police, officials said.

This is the second incident in a week where Fort Bragg troops were involved in an incident involving a crash near or at the base.

An access point at Fort Bragg was closed Tuesday after a “security incident,” according to a post to the base’s Facebook page.

At about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, a driver in a Dodge Ram 1500 couldn’t provide proper identification at the All-American Access Control Point.

The driver crashed through a security arm. A second security device was activated and the driver turned the vehicle around and left the installation, officials said.

