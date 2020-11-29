2 dead after vehicle strikes bridge at Fayetteville train overpass

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead in Fayetteville after a vehicle was driven into a bridge support at the train overpass Sunday morning, police say.
Fayetteville police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash around 4:54 a.m. at the train overpass on Ramsey Street near Cumberland Street.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle struck a bridge support.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police say.
Ramsey Street is currently closed from the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway to Cumberland Street while the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducts an investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
