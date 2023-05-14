FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a driver has died after a crash and vehicle fire early Sunday morning.

At about 3:03 a.m., officers said they were called to the 7500 block of Stoney Point Drive in reference to a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the car.

They said they identified him as 34-year-old Justin Tyner.

It was determined that he died as a result of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said they continue to investigate.

They plan to release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.