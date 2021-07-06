Driver killed after car crashes into support pillar in Fayetteville; road closed as police investigate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was killed Tuesday night after their car crashed into a support pillar on Southern Avenue in Fayetteville, police said.

The crash led to police closing Southern Avenue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway overpass while they investigate the deadly crash.

Officers responded to the crash at Southern Avenue and the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway overpass around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was heading south on Southern Avenue toward Gillespie when the car left the road and crashed into a support pillar, a news release said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

The driver wasn’t identified.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-703-0430 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.