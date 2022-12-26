WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S. 13 when they crossed the center line and struck a vehicle that was being driven by an off-duty deputy. The “at fault” driver died.

The deputy was injured and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville .

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 13 near Merilee Court has reopened.