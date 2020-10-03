Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in road-rage shooting in Fayetteville

The scene of the road-rage shooting Friday night. Photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a road-rage shooting in Fayetteville Friday night, police say.

The incident was reported as a shooting just before 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Yadkin and Fillyaw roads, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot,” the news release said.

The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident involving the victim driver and another vehicle,” the news release said.

Police said the department’s aggravated assault unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

