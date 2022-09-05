FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-car collision in Fayetteville killed a 65-year-old woman and injured at least two men Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police said.

It was just past 8 p.m. when a 30-year-old driver of a Chevy Cruz was speeding and struck the back of a Jeep before crossing a median and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to Fayetteville police.

The fatal accident was less than a mile and a half from another fatal, three-car wreck in Fayetteville the day before.

Initial investigation by officers showed the 30-year-old driver was under the influence of an unknown substance when the three-car wreck took place in the 500 block of S. Reilly Road.

Bernie Thomas, 65, and Angela Thomas, 64, both of Fayetteville, were in a 2005 Chrysler 300 when the driver of the Chevy Cruz crossed the median into their lane. Angela, the front seat passenger, died from her injuries after being transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, police said in a Monday morning press release.

Bernie Thomas was transported to the same hospital with injuries. Police also said a 21-year-old at the wheel of the Jeep suffered minor injuries from the collision, police said.

Police did not release any information on the condition of the driver of the Chevy Cruz.

Police said “charges are forthcoming” and the collision remains under investigation Monday morning by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.