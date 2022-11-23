FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Families are beginning to travel for Thanksgiving and some are already seeing traffic.

Earl Saunders and his family made a pit stop at a Fayetteville rest stop on Wednesday, as they continue their drive to Williamsburg, Virginia for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We left at like 6:30 in the morning because in Atlanta that traffic is like crazy,” Saunders said.

“Going north on I-95 is extremely pleasant. Bumper to bumper south bound on I-95,” Eugene Zah, another holiday traveler said.

AAA estimates around 49 million people will hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, as fluctuating gas prices remain a concern.

“Like coming up, the further north you go it’s kind of high,” Saunders said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on the roads enforcing its Click It or Ticket Campaign.

“High traffic areas, of course our major interstate corridors will be a very big focus,” Sgt. Marcus Bethea, Public Information Officer for North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, speeding and driving under the influence.

“We just ask that people take their time, make anticipate some delays, exercise patience, drive carefully, and enjoy the trip,” Sgt. Bethea said.

If you’re hitting the road on tonight, AAA said after 8 p.m. is the best time to leave. If you’re leaving on Thanksgiving Day, any time before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. are the best times.